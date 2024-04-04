EFCC arrests Bobrisky and detains him in their Lagos command office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

Confirming his arrest to LIB, the spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, said Bobrisky was arrested for currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira.

‘’He is with us. We arrested him over currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira. He is in our facility in Lagos state. ‘’ Oyewale said, He added that Bobrisky will be charged to court soon.