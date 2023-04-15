EFCC arrests 44 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, Friday, April 14, 2023, arrested forty-four (44) suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

They were arrested at Apete and Bodija areas of Ibadan following actionable intelligence on their fraudulent cyber activities.

The alleged cybercriminals are Aparimo Ogunfunminiyi Ojoola, Olalekan Taoreed Miller, Olamide Animashaun Ademola, Rotimi Samson, Waheed Abeeb Olamilekan, Jelili Abeeb Afolabi, Olamide Azeez Ayinla, Mohammed Lawal Segun, Peter Seyi Iyanuoluwa, Akinmoju Kolawole, Ibrahim Akande Abiodun, John Oluwatimilehin Moses, Oshunrinade Samuel, Moradeyo Abeeb Abiodun, Ogunmola Oluwabori Michael, Aderomu Gbenga Michael, Akinrinola Pelumi Sunday, Adeola Tunji, Opaniyi Yakubu Olasunkanmi, Oyedele Israel Sunday, Fiyin Adebayo Omotosho, Oladele Oladimeji John, Gbolahan Qudus and Lawal Muiz Gbolahan.

Others are: Alonge Timilehin Israel, Akinlade Tolulope Seyi, Taiwo Oluwatobiloba Daniel, Adesina Sodiq Ishola, Victor Paul Shedrack, Olawale Oladapo Olaleye, Muili Olamilekan Sodiq, Babalola Afeez Bolaji, Adeagbo Stephen Adegbenro, Ephraim Isaiah Joshua, Olanrewaju Muhammed Opeyemi, Dada Segun David, Okikiola Oluwateniola, Ayodele Victor Ayodeji Oluwadamilare Isaiah Olanrewaju, Akande Afeez Gbolahan, Omotolani Samson Gbenga, Odesanya Michael Adedimeji, Akindele Timothy Olatunde, and Farayola Habeeb.

Items recovered from them include ten exotic cars, two motorcycles, fifty-three (53) mobile phones, four laptops, one JBL speaker and one PS game with two pads, among others.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

