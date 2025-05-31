EFCC arrests 43 suspected Internet fraudsters in Nasarawa

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, May 30, 2025, arrested 43 suspected internet fraudsters in Toto, Nasarawa State.

Their arrest followed actionable intelligence which linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

A statement signed Head, Media & Publicity of the anti graft agency Mr Dele Oyewale said items recovered from them include five motorcycles and 64 mobile Phones.

READ ALSO: Wike urges residents to protect infrastructure, support government efforts

EFCC also recovered four laptop computers and an iPad from the suspects.

Oyewale said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.