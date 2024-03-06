EFCC arrests 21 trucks smuggling food items across Nigeria’s borders

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, arrested 21 trucks loaded with food and non-food items heading towards Chad Republic, Central African Republic and Cameroon.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in statement that the trucks were intercepted in a sting operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri/Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads, all in Borno State.

According to him, investigation showed food items cleverly concealed in the trucks would have gone undetected, but for the eagle-eyed vigilance of operatives of the agency.

Further checks showed that the waybills covering the goods carried by the trucks indicated their destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central Africa Republic and Cameroon respectively.

READ ALSO: Mercy Eke finds love again

The statement explained that the arrest of the trucks was part of the efforts to stem the tide of food insecurity occasioned by unscrupulous antics of smugglers across the country.

It further stated that suspects arrested with the trucks were being profiled and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.