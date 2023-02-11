EFCC arraigns Kogi governor’s wife, nephew for alleged N3bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, February 8, charged Kogi State’s First Lady, Rashida Bello, with alleged N3billion fraud.

Rashida, who’s said to be at large, was arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court in Abuja alongside Ali Bello, a nephew of her husband, governor Yahaya Bello, and three others.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement said: “Bello was docked alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, Rashida Bello (at large) on 18 count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00.

Bello, Adaudu, Adabenege, Sadat and Rashida (at large) sometime in June, 2020 in Abuja procured E- Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 which sum they reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity.

