Edwin Clark wants Lai Mohammed prosecuted for fake news

Former Federal Commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has called on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to immediately commence the prosecution of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who he accused of deliberately disseminating falsehood against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, at home and abroad.

The elder statesman said in a statement on Monday that the minister has led the arm of the present administration, which rather than unite the country “as his job implies,” make declarations that can cause disaffections.

He also lamented that Mohammed has behaved in manners that are less noble for the office he occupies, citing his alleged use of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), an agent of his ministry, as “constant weapon of intimidation and harassment of the press.”

Recalling his time as the federal government’s spokesman under the General Yakubu Gowon regime and the former head of state’s commendation, Clark said that “whatever I said or did, could either make or mar the unity, peace and oneness of the country. That was my guiding principle. And without being immodest, I think it paid positively.”

He noted: “Lai Mohammed, as his duty as Minister of Information entails, who ought to treat the media as the fourth estate of the realm, as it is done all over the world, in civilised places, has rather decided to wear the ‘oga’ toga.”

The foremost Ijaw leader condemned Mohammed’s accusation against Obi on the idea of interim government while deliberately leaving out Nigerians who have spoken on it even though the LP presidential candidate was not known to have shared a thought on the matter.

“His recent sojourn to the United States of America (USA), on the issue of Interim National Government (ING), to damage the reputation of Mr. Peter Obi’s rising profile, to me, is an effort in futility, because Lai Mohammed did not base his accusations on any report or information given by any state agency, but on mere propaganda targeted at destroying the reputation of an innocent citizen.

“If I may continue further, why will the Minister of Information take more than usual interest in not only scandalizing and lying against Peter Obi but using his privileged position to circulate the same to the country and entire world?

“If we were to talk further about those who have held strong positions against the current political situation in the country; why has the Minister avoided taking notes of the views of other persons such as our respected elder statesman and colleague Chief Afe Babalola who stated thus as supported by Premium Times online news of April 18th, 2022;

“By April 2022, Nigeria was actually facing a crisis of all dimensions economically, insecurity, corruption, lack of direction. Because there was no courageous, competent Nigerian leader, and the question was, where do we go from here?

“There were very few politicians in the corridor of power who believe that the Buhari administration has performed exceedingly well.

READ ALSO: Development: Islamic cleric charges political leaders.

“It was during this period of uncertainty that many Nigerians came out patriotically, felt they should speak out, even though they were not partisan politicians, and one of those is Chief Afe Babalola, an honest and self-made Nigerian, it was during this period he made an honest and sincere contribution, and that it may be difficult to have free, fair and credible elections.

“It was at this juncture of a failing Nigeria that he suggested that Nigeria should have an interim national Government.”

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimeng.com