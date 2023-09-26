Edwin Clark commends Oborevwori over N78bn Effurum/ Warri flyover

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Ijaw national leader and convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has written an open letter to thank Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State over the N78 billion contract recently awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.

The contracts were for the construction of three flyover bridges, cloverleaf and road expansion in Effurun and Warri areas of the state.

Clark, a former Minister of Information, described Oborevwori’s decision to undertake the mega projects as a right step towards fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises to the residents of the twin cities of Effurun and Warri.

The elated elder statesman said the projects signalled that Oborevwori had started well especially giving facelift to the twin-cities of Effurun and Warri.

In a letter addressed to Governor Oborevwori on Monday, Chief Clark expressed satisfaction with the projects, while urging him to extend similar development to other parts of the state.

He also told the governor that he has his blessings in his quest to bring infrastructural development to the state.

“I write to express on behalf of the people of Warri and elders of Warri referred to as ‘Warri Boys”’ our gratitude and appreciation for the great plan you have for the rehabilitation and urban renewal of our hometown, Warri/Effurun. Particularly, the recent award of some major contracts to a reputable company such as Julius Berger in the sum of #78 billion is a show of your sincerity of purpose. Indeed, I understand that part payment has been made to the contractors.

“I recall in your inaugural speech on 29th May, 2023, you promised that you will give Warri a facelift. The media reported thus; ‘the newly sworn in Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori has vowed to give special attention to the oil-rich city of Warri, the commercial hub to advance the economy of the State’.

“And you were quoted directly as saying; ‘Warri the commercial nerve centre of the State will be given special attention under this administration. The process has already commenced with the establishment of the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA)’.

“The recent contract which you have awarded include: The design and construction of a flyover bridge at the Enerhen junction to Marine Gate; Study design, construction of road expansion and improvement work on the DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun roundabout to the Delta Steel Complex(DSC) Round-about; and Construction of a ¾ Clover Interchange at the existing Effurun flyover bridge and two pedestrian bridges.

“Others are: the design and construction of a flyover bridge at the ever busy Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) junction; and DSC Round-about along Effurun/Patani, East-West Highway, Effurun in Uvwie LGA.

“I am confident that the above contracts when completed, will no doubt, bring great joy and satisfaction to the indigenes and inhabitants of the Old Delta Province and will definitely bring back the old glory of Warri which as you know is comprised of various heavily oil producing communities.

“On the long run, this will be to the benefit of the entire Delta, as this boost further economic and social growth of our main economic town.

“It is obvious that you have started your tenure very well and I am confident you will extend this pattern to other major towns in the state. Already, I understand that you have awarded similar contracts for work in some of the Federal highways connecting some of the major towns”.

The elder statesman assured Governor Oborevwori of his full support and encouragement and urged him to always reach out to him for his wise counsel and support at all times.

“Be confident that you have my full support and encouragement. I want you to be at liberty to always reach me whenever my attention is needed for counsel and needed support.

“Finally, my dear son, you have started well, in the fulfillment of your promise to the people of Delta State and I urge you to carry on with your good works. My fatherly prayers and good wishes are with you always,” Clark said.

