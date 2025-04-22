Edun, world finance chiefs confront trade turmoil at IMF Spring Summit

BY TUNDE OPALANA

Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun and other global and African public officials will at the ongoing Spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC, discuss among other key issues; the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s raging import tariffs on economies of other nations including Nigeria.

Series of tariffs introduced by Trump since his return to office in January 2025 have adversely affected trade relations globally.

Nigeria and other developing nations are expected to navigate how to mitigate the effects of these tariffs on their economies and identifying buffers to sustain trade partnerships amidst increasing concerns about global economic turbulence.

Such discussions will address financial market uncertainties, trade disruptions, and strategies to promote inclusive growth.

The Nigerian delegation include officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), bosses of financial institutions, representatives from the private sector, civil society organizations, and non-governmental organizations.

The delegation is expected to seek to advance policies that safeguard economic stability, improve financial regulations, and enhance trade resilience.

Crucial among issues on the front bunner of the summit is reforming the global financial architecture to better support developing countries. This will include examining structural improvements to financial institutions and propose new models for funding development programs.

The global annual meetings will also explore the economic impact of climate change, discussing how nations can integrate environmental sustainability into financial planning.

The IMF Spring Meetings aim to foster macroeconomic stability, provide policy advice, and assist nations facing balance-of-payments challenges.

Established in 1944, the IMF primarily oversees monetary stability, while the World Bank focuses on poverty reduction and economic development.

The 2025 International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings, holding from April 21 to April 26 in Washington, D.C. is a high-profile gathering includes representatives from 190 countries, bringing together finance ministers, central bank governors, and key economic stakeholders to discuss pressing global financial challenges.