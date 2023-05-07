Education Minister expresses satisfaction as 80,000 sit for rescheduled exam

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the rescheduled 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin disclosed that no fewer than 80,000 candidates, who failed to sit for the 2023 UTME, took the rescheduled examination in Nigeria.

Adamu said he was satisfied with the smooth conduct of the examination.

He spoke in company of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, when they visited the Computer Based Test centre located in Mambila Barrack, Asokoro area of Abuja.

According to Adamu: “I am very happy with what I have seen. The (temporary) holding room (for candidates), and the arrangement in where they are taking the examination, I think everything is in order.”

Adamu pointed out that no negative incident was recorded in the conduct of the UTME at the CBT centres visited.

He also made a case for a temporary holding place for candidates waiting for the scheduled time of the exam.

He pointed out that the provision of holding classrooms was an improvement needed.