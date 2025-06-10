EdTech initiative trains 2,000 Osun students, launches STEM expansion

In a bold push to democratise science and technology education in Nigeria, education technology outfit Stem-A-School has trained over 2,000 university students in Osun State, equipping them with practical tech skills in key fields including robotics, aerospace, and artificial intelligence.

The initiative, part of a statewide STEM conference tour, is targeting five tertiary institutions—Obafemi Awolowo University, Oduduwa University, Osun State University, Bowen University, and Redeemer’s University. Students at the events interacted with industry professionals and thought leaders shaping the global Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Monday, the founder of Stem-A-School, Victoria Oladosu, said the overarching goal is to bring hands-on STEM education to more institutions across Nigeria.

“Taking STEM to more universities is crucial if we are going to help create more innovators, and so that we won’t be left behind in today’s global AI race,” she said.

According to the World Bank, STEM education is essential for countries confronting the growing challenges of automation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Yet, in many African nations, fewer than 25 per cent of university students are enrolled in STEM-related fields.

Oladosu believes that limited early exposure remains a major barrier. She aligns with the World Bank’s position that awareness and accessibility must be expanded if Africa is to close the STEM gap and remain globally competitive.

Since its inception, Stem-A-School says it has reached over 3,000 students through a combination of tech workshops, boot camps, and innovation-focused conferences. The Osun tour drew support from policymakers and academics alike, with active participation from Osun’s Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Ayofe Olatunji; Lagos Science Research Council coordinator, Lateef Alani; and Redeemer’s University’s engineering dean, Dr. Olanrewaju Adesina.

While awareness is growing, Oladosu warned that awareness alone is insufficient. “We cannot stop at awareness. To make a real impact, we need to give students consistent access to STEM learning tools,” she said.

As part of its expansion strategy, Stem-A-School is set to launch its first dedicated STEM laboratory, starting with a pilot university programme. The lab will offer practical learning in areas like programming, mechatronics, and artificial intelligence, bridging the gap between theory and real-world application.

Permanent Secretary in the Osun State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Olufunke Jolayemi, said the government is working closely with schools to equip tech hubs and promote innovation through events like hackathons and state-wide STEM competitions.

Data from the fourth quarter of 2024 show that the ICT sector accounted for 17 per cent of Nigeria’s real GDP, up from 16.66 per cent in the same period the previous year. Telecommunications led the way, contributing 14.4 per cent, making it the third-largest GDP contributor after crop production and trade.

Earlier this year, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, projected that the digital economy would contribute 21 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP.