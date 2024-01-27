EDOFEST: Ministry of Tourism showcases Edo cultural heritage

The Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Uyi Oduwa-Malaka has reiterated that Edo Festival of Arts and Culture (EDOFEST) celebrates the Edo rich cultural heritage in totality.

Hon.Oduwa-Malaka said this, during the opening ceremony of EDOFEST, tagged; My Home, My Culture, My Pride, at the lawn tennis court of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

There were different exhibitions of Art works, traditional music and dances by cultural troupes in the State.

In a press interview, Hon. Malaka expressed her satisfaction with the collaboration between the Ministry and the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) as well as other Stakeholders.

She emphasized the importance of EDOFEST, as it is to promote the wealth of history and showcase the rich cultural heritage in Edo, adding that the Ministry’s vision is to have a more strengthened Arts, Culture, Tourism heritage and entertainment component in the socio- economic development of the State.

Hon. Oduwa-Malaka further stated that the Executive Governor, Godwin Obaseki was taken on a guided tour round the MOWAA exhibition stand, on the Nigeria imaginary incubator project, a special project by MOWAA, as part of the activities outlined for this year’s EDOFEST.

According to her, “What we are showcasing is what we intend to take to the Venice Biennale, which is the greatest Art exhibition in the world, and we hope that when we showcase in Venice Biennale, we would come back and bring the Venice Babylon 2 to Edo State, and I am really excited about it because it is the beginning of something great”.