Edo Varsity VC urges matriculating students to take advantage of ICT

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

The newly-admitted students of the Edo State University, Uzairue, have been advised to take their studies seriously while taking the advantage of the modern technology equipment and ICT facilities provided by the institution to aid them to be the best in their chosen course of study.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, who gave the advice during the university’s 8th matriculation ceremony, said that the modern infrastructures and equipment are provided for the students to use in the classrooms, laboratories, halls of residence and the conducive environment is to make the students stay in the university in a comfortable and unforgettable one.

”I want to assure you that the Edo state government and management of the university will continue in their efforts to ensure that all teaching and research facilities, such as ICT, Science equipment and other infrastructures for learning benefits are constantly provided and maintained for your use; I therefore enjoined you to reciprocate the commitment of the state government and the management in the way you conduct yourself throughout your stay in the university.”

While welcoming the students and parents to the 8th matriculation ceremony of the university, the VC used the opportunity to thanked the parents for trusting the university in the ability to deliver both quality education and sound morals to their wards.

Prof. Aluyor disclosed that the university now has her own Teaching Hospital, saying Edo State University Teaching Hospital was made possible by the upgrade of the Central Hospital, Auchi by the state government, adding that this will in no small way enhance the teaching of the university Medical students.

According to him, he said only recently, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), gave a provisional approval of full accreditation for the MBBS programme of the College of Medical Sciences to enable the institution to graduate its first medical students having commenced their studies in January 2017.

He further stated that the university has a thriving school of Post Graduate Studies with programmes covering PGD, Masters, Mphil and PhD in the faculties of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Engineering, Applied Health and Faculty of Science, while the school Post Graduate Studies has successfully graduated two sets of students.

The Vice Chancellor said that the university has admitted over one thousand students who have scored 140 and above in the 2022/2023 UTME adding that they are being celebrated for being among the lucky ones that were offered admission into the university, and have successfully completed their clearance exercise and paid their school fees.

“I want to congratulate you for being the 8th set of students to take their matriculation oath. I employed you to abide by all regulations of the university and be responsible members of Edo State University Uzairue,” he emphasised.

Prof. Aluyor said that it is management’s beliefs that students who err will be disciplined while those who do well should be rewarded.

