Edo train attack: Six persons rescued, as gunmen strike again, kidnap customary court president, others in Edo

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in Edo State, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, has said six of the 30 kidnapped victims of the train station attack at Igueben last Saturday, have been rescued by security agencies in the state.

Giving an update in a press conference in Benin on Monday, Nehikhare said the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has provided the needed logistics to the various security agencies that are combing the bushes, small settlements, forests and everywhere around the place of the incident, to smoke out the kidnappers.

He said: “Six people have been rescued in the last 24 hours. Operation bush combing is still ongoing and government is taking this matter very seriously.

“Following the directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki that the kidnappers that attacked the train in Igueben on Saturday be smoked out of their hiding and the persons abducted be rescued, we are happy to announce that six persons have been rescued.

“The six persons are: A 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a six-year-old girl and two siblings; aged two and five years old.

“We commend the efforts of the rescue team in the bushes and their support staff that have been working tirelessly since the incident occurred, to ensure the kidnapped passengers are rescued and reunited with their families.

“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.

“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress.

“We are appealing to Edo people to speak out if they see something. We are confident that very soon, all the hostages will be released. Besides, one suspect has been arrested,” he stated.

Meanwhile, to the chagrin of residents, the President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, was on Monday kidnapped in Ugoneki, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, on her way to the court in Igueben LGA.

Aigbonoga, was kidnapped not more than 72 hours after over 30 passengers were kidnapped at a Sub-train Station in Igueben Local Government Area of the state and a former member of the Edo State House Assembly, Festus Edughele, alongside an unidentified occupant of his vehicle, were Kidnapped early Monday morning.

A terse statement by Festus Usiobaifo, the Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin branch, made available to journalists in Benin City, said she was kidnapped on her way to work.

The statement reads: “The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, is deeply sad by this news and condemns, in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle and hardworking judicial officer.

“Meanwhile, the Dream Team is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt and the bandits brought to book, Amen!

“Her Honour is the wife of our Colleague, Mr. Afebu Aigbonoga, PDP Candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1.

“Let us keep His Honour in our prayers, please.”

