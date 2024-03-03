Edo Tourism Commissioner seeks more synergy with Okumu Park Mgt.

By Orji Onyekwere

Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Uyi Oduwa Malaka says the State Government will deepen its synergy with the management of Okomu National Park, on the preservation of historic relics within Udo to promote tourism.

The Commissioner made government’s position known recently while on an awareness visit to Okomu National Park, Udo, Ovia South West local government area with Angel Reimen, who attempted the Guinness World Record Read Aloud Marathon.

She added that the existence of the Park is in tandem with the mission of the State Government’s to develop tourism for optimum economic gains.

The Conservator of Okomu National Park, Mr. Lawrence Osaze, thanked the Commissioner for the visit and for the existing collaboration. He also wished Angel Riemen best of luck in the ongoing Guinness Reading Aloud marathon.