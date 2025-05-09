Edo Speaker’s Defection: Agbebaku has always operated as covert APC loyalist-PDP

By Titus Akhigbe

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said the celebration of the defection of Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, is not surprising as he has long operated as a covert APC loyalist.

Briefing newsmen in Benin, the PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman in Edo State, Tony Azeigbemi said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) finds it laughable indeed, and comical that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would roll out the drums to celebrate his exit from the party.

According to Azeigbemi, “Tuesday’s stage-managed fanfare in Benin City was not news. It was merely the official coronation of what had become a public secret.

He added that for months running, Agbebaku has served the interests of the APC in both conduct and allegiance.

“What played out was nothing more than a desperate spectacle, designed to impress the President and APC national leadership, an illusion worthy of a David Copperfield performance.

“Let it be remembered that under Agbebaku’s leadership, and in collaboration with Monday Okpebholo and the Edo APC, duly elected local government council chairmen overwhelmingly PDP members were illegally suspended.

“Despite the expiration of that unconstitutional suspension, Agbebaku refused to reinstate them, acting with clear partisan bias. If ever there was evidence of his real political affiliation, this was it.”Aziegbemi said.

He noted that, “While the APC celebrates this, we in the PDP remain unbothered. Men who stand for nothing will always fall for anything.

Even more laughable is the APC’s claim that 17 council chairmen have defected to their party. This is pure fiction.

“We challenge the APC to name a single duly elected PDP chairman who has defected. The truth is that what they parade are political appointees and stooges illegally imposed on the councils.

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party challenged the state governor, Monday Okpebholo to release the names of the Council Chairmen in the PDP that defected.

“We dare Okpebholo to release the names of the Council Chairmen that defected. This charade is part of a broader strategy by the APC to create a false narrative of political dominance in Edo State. But the people of Edo are politically astute and can not be deceived by such theatrics.”

Aziegbemi called on all PDP members and supporters to remains focused, undeterred, and unwavering in their commitment to justice, assuring them that, “We are pursuing all legal avenues to reclaim our stolen mandate from the brazenly manipulated September 2024 governorship election.”