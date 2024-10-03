Edo Speaker dares PDP, congratulates Governor-elect, Okpebholo

By Titus Akhigbe

In defiance to the stand of the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate,Dr.Asue Ighodalo,the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly,Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, has congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo, the governor-elect, on his victory at the just concluded governorship election in the state,while advising that he should be wary of sycophants.

It will be recalled that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Okpebholo, defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,Dr. Asue Ighodalo with 291,667 votes as against 247,274 votes.

READ ALSO: Nigeria requires $410bn to deliver energy transition…

Agbebaku’s congratulatory message was contrary to the position of the governorship candidate, Ighodalo, and the State leadership of PDP who vowed that they would not congratulate the governor-elect, alleging that the election was rigged and manipulated in favour of APC.

Agbebaku, who congratulated the governor-elect at plenary said: “The governor-elect is for Edo people and not for the All Progressives Congress alone and I pray that sycophants do not mislead him.” The Speaker, a member of PDP representing Owan West constituency at the State House of Assembly lost his local government at the election to APC.