Edo: S/ Court Verdict Blow To Justice, Democracy – Ighodalo

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, welcomes judgement of the Supreme Court affirming Senator Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected Governor of Edo state in the 2024 governorship election.

Led by Justice Mohammed Garba, the five-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal brought by Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, seeking to nullify result of the September 21, 2024 Edo state governorship election.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Felix Morka in a congratulatory message on Thursday at the Party National Secretariat said: “Our great Party congratulates Governor Okpebholo on this historic victory. We thank our teeming members, supporters and the good people of Edo State for their steadfast support during this legal challenge.

“We commend the judiciary for its dedication, professionalism and commitment to the rule of law, constitutional order and defence of electoral democracy as demonstrated in the adjudication of this matter.

“With this final judicial affirmation, Governor Okpebholo is now poised to expand and consolidate on the monumental development strides he has started since his inauguration as Governor.

“We urge all concerned parties, particularly the opposition contenders to join hands with Governor Okpebholo as he works to deliver good governance and development for the shared progress of Edo State and people,” he satated.