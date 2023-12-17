Edo Poll: LP repositions party for victory, trains wards, LG’s executives

By Tom Okpe

Ahead of the Edo 2024 Governorship election, the Labour Party, (LP) in the State has commenced capacity building program for Wards and Local Governments executives, aimed at strengthening and repositioning the party for victory.

The first Train-The-Trainers program held on Saturday for Edo South Senatorial district at the Imperial Event Centre, Benin City, Edo State, had in attendance party leaders from the seven Local Government Areas in Edo South, according to a statement by Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the party on Sunday.

He said: “The National Chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure who declared open the program, also expressed optimism that LP remains the only political party that can rescue the nation and Edo State from bad governance.

“Intention of the program is to build capacity of our local governments and ward executives in terms of what they are expected to do, during an election. It is intended to develop and build their capacity for the Edo 2024 Governorship election.

“The party believes that elections are won and lost at the ward or local governments levels, depending on action and inaction of members.

“This also, underscores the importance to build capacity of our local government and ward officers being trained in the trainer workshop, they are supposed to replicate the training in their various local government and wards.

“We believe strongly, that we are the only party that has the answers to the socio-economic challenges of the state and the nation.

“The high level of infrastructural decay, poverty, hunger and unemployment is unimaginable and it is the LP that has the ideology to change this trajectory and reposition the country for greatness.

“Therefore, Edo is looking up to our party to do the needful by giving them the right candidate that can defend their votes.

“Our main objective today, in Edo is how to win the election with the right candidate that has the capacity to win.”

He noted that the same training will also, be held in other senatorial districts as a way of focusing the party for victory, come 2024.