Edo Poll: 5 returning police officers dead, 11 others injured in auto crash

BY ORIAKU IJELE

The Police Command in Kano has confirmed the death of five police officers in a ghastly motor accident at Karfi town in Kura Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said 11 other police officers sustained injuries in the crash.

He said the accident occurred at Karfi village in Kura LGA while the officers were returning to Kano from an official assignment, in Edo where a guber poll held during the weekend.

“The accident occurred at Karfi, some few kilometers to Kano and five of the officers died as a result of the accident while 11 others sustained injuries.

“It was gathered that the vehicle in which the police officers were traveling had a head on collision with a trailer in the village.

“Five officers died on the spot while 11 others, who sustained various injuries, were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention”.