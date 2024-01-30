Edo PDP: Mutfwang screening committee promises aspirants of fair play

By Tunde Opalana

The Governor Caleb Mutfwangled Edo State governorship screening committee for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured all aspirants in the race of credible exercise.

The Plateau State governor who made the promise on Monday after the conclusion of screening of ten aspirants that appeared before his committee said the exercise is being conducted in line with the PDP guidelines and constitution.

He promised that the committee will not go outside it’s terms of reference as spelt out by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The aspirants that were screened yesterday included the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu, Mr Asue Ighodalo, who is believed to be enjoying the backing of the State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Earl Osaro Onaiwu and the pioneer Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum among others.

Others include; Barrister Omosede Igbenedion, Anskem Ojezua, Arthur Esene, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Prof Martins Uhomoibh, Balogun Egieke Sunday and Umoru Adizetu Hadizat.

Mutfwang, at the beginning of the exercise said “I want to assure you that we will give all the support we can to ensure that PDP retains Edo State.

“Ultimately, it is only one person that will emerge. If we believe that it is God that gives power, then it is not today, neither is it on the election day that God is going to determine who will govern.

“He has already determined. But we as humans don’t know yet, that is why these process is ongoing.

“We appreciate the concerns that you have expressed, pointing in place of a level playing field, we are going to be strong advocates of that and ensure that at the end of the day we have a process that is transparent, a process that is fair.

“I am a beneficiary of that process. That when all is said and done, we will still work together as one big family”, he said.

Addressing the media after his screening, one of the aspirants, Earl Osaro Onaiwu insisted that the party need to have a reward system for loyal party members.

His words, “A reward for loyalty, PDP must have a reward system for loyal party members who have being with them regardless of the storm. For instance, I founded the PDP Governors’ forum. So, what is my reward and how will you compensate me for holding down the party? Will I just sit down and allow people who don’t know the meaning of PDP to come and rule? Who do not know what the PDP stands for?

“We must build our party, we have been in opposition since 2015 because we always import people into our party, people are using PDP as a vehicle to get to their destination, as soon as they get there, they forget the vehicle.

“So we are preaching, let them start to build the party through faithful party members. Nobody should control the party, but we need faithful party members to go Senate, to become Governors and even the president”, Onaiwu said.