Edo PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s camp produces factional chairman

The crisis rocking the Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worsened on Sunday as a new faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, elected Nosa Ogieva as factional chairman.

Ogieva and 13 other executive members were sworn in after a congress attended by 576 delegates from 192 wards.

He pledged to reunite the party and restore its electoral strength in the state.

Dan Orbih, South-South PDP Vice Chairman, who presided over the congress, blamed Governor Godwin Obaseki for the party’s decline.

“Obaseki destroyed our party. He sowed the seeds of discord. He fought every person except himself, and at the end, we are at a very disadvantaged position in the politics of Edo State,” Orbih said.

He dismissed the rival Tony Aziegbemi-led faction as “undertakers” waiting to collapse the PDP and join the ADC.