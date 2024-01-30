Edo: PDP clears 10 governorship aspirants

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all 10 aspirants jostling to pick the party’s governorship ticket to contest the September gubernatorial election in Edo State.

The party’s screening committee under the chairmanship of the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang gave all the ten aspirants that appeared before it on Monday ,the nod to prepare for the party’s primary election.

Confirming this on Tuesday in a response to a telephone inquiry, National Organizing Secretary,NOS, of PDP, Captain Umar Bature, rtd, confirmed to journalists on Tuesday that the ten aspirants have been cleared and issued with their certificates.

Recalled that Governor Muftwang had on Monday said the screening committee followed due diligence and adherence to PDP constitution and party guidelines, in screening all the ten aspirants that approached the committee.

Bature further disclosed that the ten aspirants have already been issued with their provisional clearance certificates.

However, he said, one aspirant, Balogun Egiele Sunday, who only collected the PDP expression of interest form and failed to collect nomination form did not show up for screening on Monday.

READ ALSO: Ndume reacts as Tinubu directs NNPCL to pay crude oil…

The aspirants who have been issued provisional clearance certificates are; the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu, Mr Asue Ighodalo, who is believed to be enjoying the backing of the State Governor, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, Barrister Omosede Igbenedion, Anslem Ojezua, Arthur Esene, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Prof Martins Uhomoibh and Umoru Adizetu Hadizat.

The PDP governorship primaries in Edo State is scheduled to take place on February 22, this year.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has scheduled the Edo State Governorship election for September 21st, this year.