Edo PDP applauds peaceful conduct of ward delegates congress, hails NWC, electoral c’ttee, others

…condemns abduction of officials in Etsako Central, charges IGP on swift investigation

By Titus Akhigbe

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the National Working Committee (NWC) and other stakeholders for the peaceful and credible conduct of the ward delegates’ election to elect three ad-hoc delegates across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 192 wards of the State.

At a press conference on Monday, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi , State Chairman of Edo PDP, said the exercise was mostly peaceful across the State with only one incident at Jattu, the hometown of the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, where eight of the officials heading to Etsako Central Local Government Area for the election were abducted.

Aziegbemi , while condemning the abduction of the officials, called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to order a swift investigation of the incident and promptly ensure the release of the affected officials, whose families are troubled by the fate of their loved ones.

According to him, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward delegates election to elect the three ad-hoc delegates have been concluded across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 192 wards in Edo State.

“The electoral officers who concluded the elections have since returned with results from the election handed over to the electoral committee set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“The process which was observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and various civil society groups was reported to be mostly peaceful across the State with only one incident at Jattu, the hometown of the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, where eight of the officials heading to Etsako Central Local Government Area for the election were abducted.”

He noted, “The party hereby calls on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to order a swift investigation of the incident and promptly ensure the release of the affected officials, whose families are troubled by the fate of their loved ones.”

Edo PDP Chairman added, “Edo State chapter of the PDP by this medium expresses profound gratitude to leaders of our great party, the National Working Committee, the Ward Electoral Committee, and all organs of the party for their keen supervision of this process that has resulted in a successful ward.