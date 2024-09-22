Edo, Ondo elections, litmus test for 2027, NNPP chief, Oguntoyibo tells INEC

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has declared that Nigerians are watching the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its conduct of two off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo states, warning that this will be a pointer to what to expect in 2027 general elections.

Ajadi maintained that INEC should be painstaking and handle the two off-cycle elections in the two states well, saying this would boost Nigerians’ confidence in the 2027 general elections.

The politician, who was the Ogun State NNPP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, advised the electoral umpire to put its integrity at stake and conduct the two elections well to buoy the people’s interest in the next general elections in 2027.

Recall that the INEC conducted the Edo governorship election last Saturday and it is expected when the results are announced, reactions will start trickling in to assess INEC’s performance.

Ajadi said people’s reactions in the coming weeks on the election would judge whether the election was well conducted or not.

In a statement on Sunday, made available to journalists, Ajadi said INEC needed to convince all Nigerians about its independence with the two off-cycle elections.

“INEC’s conduct in the two off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo states will be a pointer to what to expect in 2027 general elections.

“I am, therefore, counselling our electoral umpire to let the results in the two elections reflect the actual decisions of the electorate. INEC should showcase its independence like its name suggests.

“If the conduct and the results of the two elections fail to reflect people’s wishes, then, the country is doomed. Bad conducts of the two elections may set the country on fire, as those who are looking to use the 2027 general elections to remove those not doing well in governments at different level will feel disillusioned.

“God forbid. INEC should not dash people’s hope. Professor Mahmood Yakubu should write his name in gold with a good performance in the two elections.

“A situation where the courts upturned the results of our elections is not the best. INEC is the election umpire and its decision should be fair.

“INEC should wear a transparent apparel and display honesty and diligence in the conduct of off-cycle elections, as this would boost its image.

“I also implore the National Assembly to approve enough resources for INEC to succeed and get prepared for the 2027 elections,” he said.