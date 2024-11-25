Edo: Okpebholo sets to probe Obaseki

…unveils 14-man Assets verification panel

By Tunde Opalana

Probing of the administration of the immediate past governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki by his successor has begun in earnest.

To that effect, Governor Monday Okpebholo, has approved the constitution of a 14-man State Assets Verification Committee to probe the Obaseki’s activities in office.

Senator Okpebholo will inaugurate the Committee on Tuesday, the 26th of November, 2024, in Government House, Benin City.

A statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Fred Itua listed members of the Committee to include: Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe- Chairman, Anslem Ojezua- Deputy Chairman, Prince Kassim Afegbua- Member, Hon. Patrick Ikhariale- member, Mr. Taiwo Akerele- member, Hon. Patrick Idiake- member, and Hon. Rasaq Bello-Osagie- member.

Others are: Mr. Fredrick Unopah- member, Frank Osumuede Edebor Esq- Secretary, Mrs. Abdallah Eugenia- nember, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon- member, Pharm. Kenny Okojie- member, Mrs. Lyndsey Tes-Sorae- nember, and Hon. Abass Braimoh- member.

“In furtherance of the Governor’s initiative to set the State on the path of development and accountable leadership, the need to set up a State Assets Verification Committee becomes very imperative.

“Despite repeated calls for a more holistic database of the Assets and Liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led Government came up with very scanty and limited Assets and Liabilities of the State.

“In line with the Governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in Government, and to deepen the governance process, a Committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo State has to be constituted.

“The committee will be inaugurated at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, on Tuesday, 26th November, 2024, by 1pm prompt,” the statement read