Edo: Obaseki tasks youths on imbibing reading culture

By Orji Onyekwere

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has again emphasized the need for youth to embrace reading Culture. The Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Uyi Oduwa Malaka stated this during the final day of Angel Osariemen Asein 230 hours Guiness book of records “Read A thon”.

The Commissioner, who was filled with joy by Angel’s extra-ordinary achievement, expressed his appreciation to Governor Godwin Obaseki for his vision by creating veritable platforms for Edo youth.

READ ALSO: Ali Nuhu assumes duty as new managing director of…

She noted that under the leadership of Mr Governor, Edo sons and daughters have gained global recognition in different fields of endeavour. Malaka described education as the best legacy parents can bequeath to their children. She further canvassed for an initiative that will promote Edo culture both in Nigeria and Diapora.

Highlights of the ceremony was presentation of a RED BOOK to Angel Riemen, the book is a compendium of Edo culture and traditions.

The event was attended by the Edo state First Lady, Mrs Besty Obaseki and other dignitaries.