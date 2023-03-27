Edo North gets tentative approval for Airport, as Obaseki reassures on project’s realisation

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government is committed to the development of a new airport in Auchi, Edo North Senatorial District of the State.

Briefing journalists in Auchi, at the weekend, Obaseki said the Federal Government has given the state tentative approval for the Auchi Airport, noting that the government is working with aviation experts to finalise the survey of the airport project.

According to him, “The charting of the airport is already ongoing to ensure the safety measures required for an approval of the airport project as safety is the main consideration. We want to make sure that the approaches for landing into the airport runway are clear and safe for landing and will not endanger the aircraft.”

“These are the final reports and studies that are being conducted and as soon as we get final approval, we will break ground and commence construction of the Auchi Airport,” the governor reassured.

On the need for the new airport in Edo North, Obaseki said, “This is not a political project. Between Benin City and Abuja on this axis, which is more than 600 km, there is no airport.”

“From the transportation standpoint, it makes a lot of commercial sense to have an airport in Edo North. More importantly, there are emerging businesses, particularly in the areas of mining and academia. There are two cement companies producing over 6 million tonnes of cement in this axis. There are a lot of activities to support an airport in this area,” he added.