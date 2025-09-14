Edo NLC Leadership Crisis: We Do Not Belong To Any Faction, Says Caretaker C’ttee Chairman

The Caretaker Committee of Edo State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has debunked any link with any of the factions in the raging crisis in the State Council of NLC.

Rising from a crucial meeting in Benin City with the first set of invited leaders of more than eight affiliate unions of NLC in the State, the Caretaker Committee washed its hands off any linkage with any faction.

According to a communique signed by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee,Edo State Council of NLC, Comrade Monday Igbafen,”Edo State NLC Must be rescued from the clutches of selfish, reactionary, isolated and pretentious leaders.”

The Caretaker Committee insisted that the camps of Odion Olaye and Bernard Egwakhide are alien to the thinking of the Caretaker Committee, while advising against cheap blackmail dragging State Government into labour politics to advance selfish interest.

Igbafen commended the leaders of affiliate unions, who attended the crucial meeting for their bold resolve to cooperate with the Caretaker Committee to birth a new Edo NLC.

The caretaker committee insisted that it was on an emergency mission to restore sanity and peace to Edo NLC to pave way for free, fair and credible elections.

Igbafen assured the Edo State Government of robust labour relations that is anchored on worker-friendly policies, welfare, rights and living minimum wage.

The affiliate unions at the crucial meeting included NUEE, NUSDE, ASUU, JUSUN, NUFRLANMPE, NUTGIN, NUBIFE and NUSDE.

The Caretaker Committee however reiterated its resolve to partner with all stakeholders of Labour in the State to end all grievances and conflicts that have inflected NLC in the State.