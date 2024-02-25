Edo: Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism offers cash, free healthcare to Edo musicians

The Edo State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism recently held a conference where the government offered free healthcare services to 15 well-known Edo musicians.

The beneficiaries are: Akabaman, Willie Eghenova, Mikey Jaga, Dombraye Aghama, Super Seven Dollar, King Ben Igbadomen, Vincent Ugabi, Eritio Solee Solee, Dr. Fabomo, Richard Ugiagbe, Evang. Omo Chikobay, Monday Edo, Arthur Alile, Collins Oke and Nehizena Arase.

The Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Tourism, Hon. Uyi Oduwa Malaka, spoke on behalf of Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose aim is to provide equitable healthcare for all citizens.

The Governor commended the musicians for their contributions to the entertainment industry in Edo State, including the late Sir. Victor Uwaifo, Sir. Patrick Idahosa, Osayomore Joseph, Ohenhen, Bayo Ade, Alaska, and others.

The musicians were also given N500,000.00 each in addition to the free health care insurance. Governor Obaseki regretted that their efforts were not duly rewarded.

Dr Rock Amegor, Director-General of the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme, explained that the government’s decision to provide free health care insurance to the music legends was due to Governor Obaseki’s compassion for elderly Edo musicians.

The elderly musicians, who were led by the representative of Mr Osarobo Igbinosun ,CEO of 24bits Music Company expressed their gratitude for the Governor’s benevolence, which they described as a “New Year Gift” to them.