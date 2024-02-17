Edo: Ize-Iyamu withdraws from APC guber contest

By Titus Akhigbe

A prominent governorship aspirant on the platform All Progressives Congress (APC ), Osagie Ize-Iyamu on friday withdrew from the Edo governorship race and the primary of the party scheduled for tomorrow Saturday.

Briefing newsmen in his GRA residence in Benin City, Ize-Iyamu said his decision to withdraw is in the interest of the peace and unity of the party.

Ize-Iyamu’s withdrawal from the governorship race was contained in a letter addressed to the Acting Chairman, Edo State APC, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe.

The letter reads: “Few months ago, after extensively interacting with family, friends,political associates, and supporters, I joined the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial race as a result of my passion and commitment to the cause of rescuing Edo State from its current condition.

READ ALSO: Light House Pictures, Anthill Studios to release

“I entered the contest as a progressive democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent, I appreciate the commendable effort made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to correct the erroneous impression maliciously created by certain persons that some aspirants including myself had been disqualified from the gubernatorial contest.

“The NWC constituted the authentic screening committee and all twelve aspirants who purchased and completed the nomination forms were successfully screened and subsequently issued clearance certificate. This step was praise worthy and helped in restoring our integrity in the eyes of the public.

“Having being cleared to contest, I regrettably wish to announce my withdrawal from the race. Although painful, this decision has become imperative after an exhaustive consultation with my family, friends, political associates and supporters I make this sacrifice in the interest of the peace and unity that the party desperately requires at both state and national levels, I humbly appeal to the good people of Edo State to accept my decision which is very personal and I promise to be there form them at all times.

“Thankfully, I acknowledge the fatherly role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, as well as the party’s National leadership for their fairness and commitment to the democratic process. Likewise, I remain grateful to the state’s working committee for their principled stand to allow a level playing field for all aspirants.

” I am extremely appreciative to my family, friends, supporters, well-wishers, and the extraordinary hardworking men and women of our campaign organization who were prepared to stop at nothing to see me fly the party’s flag. I salute your great works, your steadfastness and courage.

“Finally, as a loyal party man, I wish to pledge that I and my teeming supporters shall support any candidate that emerges in the primary election holding tomorrow.” Ize-Iyamu said.

However, it was reliably gathered that Ize-Iyamu, who was allegedly forced to step aside by the presidency, had directed his massive supporters to back Senator Monday Okpebholo from Edo Central senatorial district to spite Senator Adams Oshiomhole,the party leader,who is bent on producing Hon.Dennis Idahosa, from Edo South as party candidate.

Obviously,the battle line is drawn between Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu,as regards who picks the party’s Governorship ticket.