Edo Guber: We ‘ll produce credible candidate for the people – Uzodimma

By Tom Okpe

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Edo State Governorship Primary Election, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has reiterated the party’s decision, through his Committee to work hard and select a marketable candidate for the September Governorship polls.

Governor Uzodinma said this in his acceptance speech after the inauguration of the Primary Election and Appeal Committees at the party National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja on Friday.

The chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, (PGF) also said the Committees will leave no stone unturned to justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of the party, saying; “Our party is a fantastic brand, very popular, and a good product.

“It behooves on members of our Committee to work in harmony with the local leadership of the party in Edo State to bring up a product that will look like our party, and is easily marketable in Edo State.

“To the glory of God, we will do our best. We want to thank you and members of our party, and urge you to pray for us, for God Almighty to give us the wherewithal to carry out this assignment.”

While performing the inauguration, the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje reminded the election panel that whatever they do, the aspirants are free to appeal, hence they must be fair to all.

“It is a tradition for us to always constitute a body that will undertake an assignment so that at the end of the day, we get good results.

“I wish to inform you that the composition of the two committees is a product of the National Working Committee, (NWC) in accordance with the constitution of our party.

“Whatever you do, the contestants are free to appeal. That is why we have an ‘Appeal Committee’ which is like the Supreme Court,” he said.