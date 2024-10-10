Edo Guber: We didn’t deny any party access to inspect election materials – INEC

By Titus Akhigbe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the allegation making the rounds that political parties are denied access to materials used for the just concluded governorship election in Edo State.

It will be recalled that legal team to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate raised the alarm on Monday that INEC has been tactically frustrating their efforts to inspect the materials ,including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which, according to them, they intend to use to “flesh up our petition at the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal.”

Reacting to the allegation in a terse statement signed by Dr Anugbum Onuoha, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Edo State, the Commission denied the outcry, describing it as “baseless, misleading, and completely devoid of truth.”

Onuoha, who said “at no time have I or any official in my office obstructed or denied any political party or their representatives access to inspect the materials used in the last elections,” added that “INEC, under my leadership in Edo State, remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and integrity in all electoral processes.”

READ ALSO: DSS’ Ajayi: Quiet Impact, Stealth Mode

The REC, while noting that “the inspection of election materials is a fundamental right of all parties involved in election petitions, and it is a process that we are mandated by law to facilitate,” said “INEC is fully aware of the legal implications of such actions, and we are dedicated to supporting the lawful processes that enable parties to seek redress in the courts.”

Onuoha, who urged “all stakeholders and the general public to disregard such misinformation,” therefore, announced a date for the inspection of materials by political parties.

He said: “In furtherance of this commitment, I wish to inform the public that the inspection of the election materials, including the BVAS devices, has been formally scheduled to take place tomorrow October 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the INEC Headquarters in Edo State.

“All political parties and their representatives are invited to participate in this exercise, as per the legal procedures, to ensure transparency and adherence to the rule of law.

“Any political party or candidate seeking to inspect these materials has been and will continue tobe granted access, provided they follow the proper procedures as outlined by the Election Tribunal and relevant legal frameworks.

“As a Commission, our loyalty remains to the Nigerian people, the Constitution, and the rule of law. INEC, as an institution, stands for transparency, and we are fully committed to ensuring that the electoral process is free, fair, and accountable.

“Any party wishing to engage with my office regarding the inspection of materials is encouraged to do so through the appropriate legal channels, and I assure them of our full cooperation,” he added.