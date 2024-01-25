Edo Guber: Osunbor, Agbomere declare interest, pick forms

By Tom Okpe

Former Governor of Edo State, under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Prof Oserheimen Osunbor has purchased the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Edo State nominations and expression of interest forms for the forthcoming state governorship election.

Osunbor who also, served as Senator, representing Edo Central in the National Assembly was at the party National Secretariat, Abuja on Thursday with his supporters’ to obtain the N50m ruling party’s forms.

Addressing journalists at the party Secretariat, Prof Osunbor said his manifesto, going into the September 21st Governorship election, if given the party ticket is, ‘Rebirth of Edo State, for Excellence.’

He said: “I know that my supporters, well wishers and all people of goodwill across the State and beyond will be elated and relieved to see me here at the APC National Secretariat to collect these forms.

“Edo people are yearning for good governance. They want to see Edo State resources being used to develop the State and transform lives of the people for the better. They are waiting to give me a resounding victory in the September 21 Governorship election.

“They remember very well my excellent performance as governor, 17½ months from 2007 to 2008 and want to see me back in Osadebe Avenue as governor,” he said.

He stressed that; “for of us, this coming election is a ‘must win’ for Edo State APC, so, no impediment, no matter how contrived and from whatever source, can stop our great party APC from reclaiming the State in 2024.

“The mistakes which made APC to lose the State to PDP in 2020 must not be allowed to afflict us a second time, for, APC as a party, Edo State is a low-hanging fruit.

“We must not lose this opportunity, to reclaim it with me as candidate. My popularity and acceptability spread across the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State and even beyond APC.

“I am confident that the party will conduct proper primaries, devoid of undue influence and manipulations,” he said.

Also, the party Zonal Organizing Secretary, South South, in the 2023 general elections, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, picked the Edo State Governorship forms at the party’s national headquarters, Thursday.

Addressing journalists, after picking his nomination and expression of interest forms, Dr Agbohmere promised to implement ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Edo State.

He said: “I want to build Edo Metropolis City 1 and 2 because Edo city currently, is congested, as a result, house rent is expensive for our people.

“Edo State has no reason to suffer when it comes to road networks. My administration will focus on Edo Construction Company which will construct all the roads and provide services to other States and by so doing, we can generate more income.

“I have a plan to make Edo State a tourism destination because you can not go from South-west to other region without going through Edo,” he stressed.