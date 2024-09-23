Edo Guber: Obaseki, Deputy, Speaker lost local govts to APC

The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Godwins Omobayo, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku and Dennis Idahosa, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Deputy governorship candidate have all lost their various local governments at Saturday’s election in the state.

Obaseki lost his local government, Oredo, to the main opposition party, APC.

The All Progressives Congress polled 30,780 votes while the PDP scored 24,938 votes.

Idahosa who is the incumbent lawmaker representing the Ovia Federal constituency in the National Assembly lost the election to PDP.

READ ALSO: PDP faults INEC on result collation, alleges massive…

The federal constituency comprises Ovia North East and Ovia South West local governments respectively.

In the results, INEC declared the PDP winner of Ovia North East LGA with 15,311 votes, and APC trailing with 13,225 votes.

In Ovia South West, the PDP garnered 10,260 votes to defeat APC with 10,150 votes. Also, the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Godwins Omobayo lost his local government, Akoko-Edo to APC.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP got 15,865 votes as against APC 34,847 votes. The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, was also defeated by APC with 12, 277 votes, as against his party, the PDP which polled 11,284 votes.