Edo Guber: LP to sell nomination, expression of interest forms for N30m

By Tom Okpe

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election, the Labour Party has set the stakes of its nomination and expression of interest forms for N30m to interested contenders.

The party made this resolution, rising from its National Working Committee, (NWC) meeting held at the party National Secretariat, Abuja on Wednesday, 17 January, 2024 under its National Chairman, Barr Julius Abure.

In a Communique issued after the meeting, revealed to journalists in Abuja, Wednesday, by the party National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh said leadership of the party took far reaching decisions, as regards guidelines for the conduct of Congress and Primaries to elect candidates for Edo State gubernatorial election.

“The NWC approved the sale of forms to every interested aspirants from the State who are Nigerians and indigene or resident in the State.

“The Fees for Expression of Interest shall be Five Million Naira only, (N5,000.000.00) while the Nomination Form shall be Twenty Five Million Naira, (N25,000.000.00).

“It also, approved commencement of the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and the Nomination Forms to be between January 25 and February 11, 2024, exempting female aspirants from paying for expression of Interest form only.”

The party NWC also, approved Indirect Primary election wherein a Ward and Local Government congresses shall hold to elect the flag bearer.

“NWC also approved February 14 for Screening of Aspirants; February 22 for primary election; February 23 for resolution of dispute or appeal arising from the primaries, if any.”

The communique further stressed that the party appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) which carried out its verification duty earlier in the day and, commending the leadership of the party for complying with its rules and regulations.

“The NWC passed a Vote of Confidence on its National Chairman, Barr Abure, for effectively, piloting affairs of the party and giving it a proper direction.”

It noted the milestone the party achieved in the recent general election where it won as many as One governorship, 7 Senate, 34 House of Representatives and numerous States House of Assembly seats.

It regretted that the number depleted after losing some seats through the courts, while also, hoping to gain more seats in the coming days through rerun elections.

“The NWC also pledged its loyalty to the national leader and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi for his commitment to the party, in spite, the electoral robbery witnessed in the country recently.”