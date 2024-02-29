Edo Guber: Ighodalo promises to surpass Obaseki’s achievements  

By Titus Akhigbe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the September 21, 2024 election in Edo, Barr. Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday reiterated his resolve to transform the state in the area of development if voted into power.

He gave the assurance while addressing party supporters who thronged the Benin Airport to welcome him back from Abuja

Recall that Ighodalo ,who was recently nominated as PDP candidate in a primary election many adjudged to be transparent, free and fair was on Tuesday in Abuja given certificate of return by the party National leadership.

Ighodalo While thanking the people who came out in their large numbers to await his arrival, promised he will never disappoint them as governor of Edo State.

The immediate past Board Chairman, Nigerian Breweries and Sterling Bank, assured that his administration if elected we commenced work from where Governor Godwin Obaseki would stopped and even do more for the people.

He maintained that having been given the PDP return certificate, the real work has commenced and appealed to the people to help support his ambition.

He said: “I want to thank you all for this show of love and support, because if not you people, we wouldn’t been where we are now.

“This is the time for the real work to commence and by the grace of God, we are going to work hard to in order to achieve our target.

“Where Governor will stop in terms of development, we are going to continue from there and even do more”, he assured.