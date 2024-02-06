Edo Guber: I have capacity to collapse PDP structure – Arhiavbere

By Tom Okpe

An aspirant of the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election, Maj Gen Charles Arhiavbere, (Rtd) has stated that he has the capacity to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)’s structure in the State.

The administration of the PDP, led by the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki had ruled the State for two tenure, and his regime will terminate by November 12, 2024 when the winner of the election will be sworn in.

Gen Arhiavbere, also noted that the 2024 contest is his fourth appearance of gubernatorial race, saying he has contested for the position three times on the platform of the APC and once on the platform of PDP and, ready to contest again.

He said: “I can assure you that I have the capacity to collapse structures of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the State.

“We have the opportunity to make Edo State safe, peaceful, using security apparatus available to us, using internal democracy, believe in the people, ourselves, collaborating effectively with the Federal Government to ensure peace reigns

in the State.”

On Security, the retired General of the Military Finance Corps said he will do things differently, to install the expected security in Edo State.

“I think we can do it differently, you have robotic and cameras today, we also have drones, and artificial intelligence that can bring security to the people.

“There are some countries with operational rooms, anything happening anywhere is known, these are the new technology that i will introduce, that will make the people comfortable.”

He recalled that in 2012, during his contest, his major priority was to bridge the River Niger from Idah to Agenebode, this project, he said; “is still very fresh because as of 2017, I wanted to partner with Kogi to develop this bridge though we couldn’t raise the fund.

“We didn’t have the necessary muscles to make it work, this are some of the things i intend to do in Edo State, this time around.

“Infrastructure will give you money, if well arranged and you know what to do, not political work,” he stated.