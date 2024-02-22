Edo Guber: APC declares primary election, incomplete

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has declared the last Saturday party Primary election in Edo State, inconclusive.

The party has however, fixed Thursday 22nd February 2024 for the completion of the exercise.

Three of the 12 Governorship aspirants were laying claim to victory at the end of the said controversial primary election, even as two of them had petitioned the appeal panel to present to them, ‘Certificate of Return.’

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr Felix Morka, told journalists after its emergency meeting, Tusday night, that the State Primary election, remains inconclusive.

He said:”At the emergency meeting of the Party’s National Working Committee, (NWC) meeting held, February 20, 2024 to consider the report on the Edo State Governorship Primary Election, the NWC, deliberated on the report and resolved that the Edo State Governorship Primary Election has not been completed, and has fixed Thursday, February 22, 2024 for the completion of the Primary Election Process.”

Morka however, declined further questions, if the earlier declared winner of the controversial primary election by the party Primary Election Committee Chairman, Hope Uzodimma stands.

Recall that the party held its Primary Election, ahead of the September 11, Governorship election last Saturday, where Uzodimma declared a House of Representative member, Denis Idahosa winner of the excercise.

Also, Local Government Returning Officers, led by Babatunde Ojo, declared another aspirant, Anamero Dekeri, another serving House member winner.

In the same vein, another returning officer of the same election, Stanley Ugboaja, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo, winner, bringing to, three winners from the same election in the State.

The three alleged winners, had respectively, demanded that the NWC, issues them, ‘Certificate of Returns’ of the party as its flag-bearers in the State forthcoming Governorship election.