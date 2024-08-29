Edo Guber: Agbomhere champions Okpebholo as best candidate

The South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has reacted to recent critical comments targeted at the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the September 21 off-cycle election in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo in which he is accused of not being vocal enough in his aspirations.

Agbomhere insists that Senator Okpebholo who clocked fifty four years Thursday, is a silent achiever who has made vast contributions to the world of business and entrepreneurship, in the process creating wealth among Nigerians and building organizations that have made huge economic impact in the lives of the people of Edo state in particular.

In a congratulatory birthday message, Agbomhere described Senator Okpebholo as a quintessential public administrator, different from the regular Nigerian politician, who promises more than they can actually deliver.

He described as nonsense, insinuations that the APC candidate is avoiding the media, but rather insisted that Okpebholo is not known to be the overtly boisterous type but a focused gentleman who is committed to transforming the fortunes of Edo state when elected into office.

While congratulating Okpebholo on the major milestone of his 54th birthday, Agbomhere wished him more glorious years ahead and urged the people of Edo state not to miss the opportunity of electing into office a man of integrity, a candidate that would not take their wellbeing for granted.