Edo Gov Poll: Dr. Enabulele, 16 Other Candidates Sign Peace Pact

Dr. Bright Enabulele, the governorship candidate for Accord in the forthcoming Edo governorship election, in what appeared to be a significant display of commitment to democratic values, has joined other candidates in a peace pact.

The peace pact, which aimed at ensuring a violence-free and transparent gubernatorial election in Edo State, was signed alongside 16 other candidates in the presence of a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; and other stakeholders.

The agreement underlines a collective pledge to maintain civility and respect during the electoral process, giving room for a fair and equitable environment for all contenders.

Following the signing of the peace pact, Dr. Enabulele emphasised the critical importance of a peaceful electoral process.

“Today’s commitment is more than just a signature on paper; it represents our shared resolve to conduct our campaigns with integrity and respect for democratic principles,” Dr. Enabulele stated. “A peaceful election is essential for the growth and development of our state. By setting a positive example, we hope to inspire our supporters and the broader public to prioritize unity and civility.”

The event also featured remarks from other candidates, who echoed similar sentiments about the need for a harmonious election period.

The presence of various stakeholders, including civil society groups and election monitors, highlighted the broad-based support for the initiative and underscored the importance of collaboration among all parties involved.

Amongst other things, the peace pact is seen as a proactive measure to mitigate potential conflicts and ensure that the electoral process remains focused on issues and policies rather than being marred by violence or unrest.

Speaking on the peace pact, INEC’s Chairman viewed Dr. Enabulele’s participation as a positive step towards building trust and demonstrating his commitment to a peaceful and democratic electoral process.

While noting that the signing of the peace pact marks a critical milestone in the preparation for a credible and violence-free gubernatorial contest in Edo State, Yakubu went on to assure that the commission would ensure a credible, free and fair poll