Edo Election Tribunal: Help your brother Gov. Okpebholo to Succeed

…Group amonishes Asue Ighodalo.

A social non political group going by the name ‘The Esan Liberation Forum’ has reached out to the governorship candidate of the people Democratic party, PDP, in the last governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo to support Governor Monday Okpebholo as a fellow brother from Esanland.

To this effect the group wants Ighodalo to review his decision to proceed to Appeal Court after losing out at the Election tribunal in Abuja. They added that further electoral cases against the government of Senator Monday Okpebholo will amount to ‘deliberate distraction.

The group in a statement on Sunday in Benin city and signed by its National President; Chief Sunday Aghedo and made available to penpushers online media asserted that , Asue Ighodalo needs to support his brother, Senator Okpebholo, since the governor has brought uncommon respite to Esanland and indeed Edo state.

Reeling out some of the developmental projects undertaken in Esanland by Governor okpebholo since coming to power, the group expressed joy “over the dualization of Ekpoma- Irrua-Uromi- Ubiaja old road and the construction of the road to link Edo central senatorial district with Edo North senatorial district, passing through Uromi.”

READ ALSO: Adeyanju backs NBA’s move to dump Rivers over governance concerns, says conference venues not determined by financial support

Also, the group mentioned the role Governor Okpebholo has played in raising subvention to the state university, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma to a whopping N500 million from the paltry N40 million his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki was paying as subvention to the school.

“In seven years, former Governor Godwin Obaseki was paying N40 million every month as subvention to Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, and another N50 million to a faceless consultant of the university.”

“But our son, Senator Okpebholo, has raised the university’s subvention to N500 million every month to save the university from collapse.

“Life has since bounced back to the university as many jobs have been saved and created while the school could now admit more students since November 2024 when the governor came on board.”

The Esan Liberation Forum also endorsed Governor Okpebholo’s “water project for Esan people and his tackling of the security situation which have restored hope in the land.

The group declared that this was a unique opportunity for Asue Ighodalo to demonstrate that he was truly an Esan man by supporting the seamless development wind blowing across Esanland and Edo state under Senator Okpebholo.

The group further Carpeted Asue Ighodalo for keeping silent throughout the 8 years Obaseki held sway as governor of the state.

“Asue Ighodalo’s silence throughout the 8 years when former Governor Obaseki neglected Edo central senatorial district, appeared conspiratorial, unpatriotic, and preposterous.”

“That was when Esanland was cut-off from the other senatorial districts because of the collapsed roads, which former Governor Obaseki frequently blamed on the federal government.”

The group noted that Governor Okpebholo has since changed the narrative by restoring many of these roads and that the people can now travel from Benin city to Esanland and Edo north without any hindrance.

“Now is the opportunity for Asue Ighodalo to vindicate himself that he is an Esan man. We do not want anybody to distract Governor Okpebholo from his good works with court cases.”

“The three-man panel at the Election Tribunal of last month did not make mistake when they spoke in unison. Edo people have been looking for anyone who will serve them, and they have found one in Governor Okpebholo,” the statement stated.