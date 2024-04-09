Edo Deputy Governor impeached

…. Shaibu describes impeachment dictatorship

New Deputy,Omobayo pledges loyalty to Obaseki

By Titus Akhigbe

Edo House of Assembly on Monday impeached the State Deputy Governor, comrade Philip Shaibu, following the adoption of the recommendation of the seven-man judicial panel led by retired Justice Stephen Omonua

At plenary in Benin, the Majority leader of the house, Charity Aiguobarueghian said the report of the 7-man judicial panel of inquiry presented to the house had two findings and one recommendation.

Aiguobarueghian further disclosed that the report of the panel was unable to establish the case of perjury levelled against the deputy governor while the panel found him guilty of disclosure of government secrets.

According to the report, the 7-man judicial panel of inquiry recommended that the deputy governor be impeached on ground of disclosure of government secrets.

The Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai conducted a head count of the lawmakers who voted for and against the impeachment of Shaibu.

18 out of 19 members present at plenary voted for the impeachment of the deputy governor while one abstained from the head count and voting process.

The clerk of the house stated that 2/3 (16 members of the House was needed to carry out the impeachment.

The assembly thereafter upheld and approved the recommendation of the seven-man panel and thereafter impeached the deputy governor.

Thereafter, the speaker, Hon.Blessing Agbebaku said,”thereby , from my seat,I announce that the deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu stands Impeached”,while directing the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai to forward copies of the Impeachment to governor Godwin Obaseki for his assent.

Shortly after his impeachment, Shaibu in a video described the it as dictatorship.According to him,”I denounce in the strongest terms the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over trumped up charges.This is not just an attack on me as an individual, but on the very democratic principles that we hold dear.It is a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy”,said the impeached deputy governor.

Meanwhile,the 38- year old new deputy governor,Engr.Marvellous Godwins Omobayo from Akoko Edo has pledged his loyalty to his principal, governor Godwin Obaseki and the people of the state.According to his acceptance speech titled ‘Day of the Lord:A day I will never forget’,”the oath of office I have just taken is my legal acceptance speech.It defines the legal limits that I can or cannot exceed while in office”

“In the few critical months left to tidy up the work of this administration,my job as deputy governor is clearly and well cut out.I understand it very clearly.In line with the oath of office to which I have just subscribed,I make a solemn pledge to do all in my power, with God’s guidance to live up to expectations.I will give all it takes to meet the expectations of my principal,the party and above all,the good people of Edo State “.