Edo by-election: EDSIEC conducts election despite court order

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Saturday conducted a by-election in 15 local government areas of the state despite a subsisting court order halting the exercise.

The by-election was meant to fill councillorship vacancies in 59 wards across the state.

Voters were seen at several polling stations in Benin City and other locations casting their ballots in an atmosphere described as peaceful.

The decision to proceed came four days after the Edo State High Court granted an ex parte motion brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) restraining the commission from holding the polls.

Lawyers to the PDP argued that EDSIEC had acted outside the law and asked the court to stop the exercise until the issues raised were resolved. The court granted the request, issuing an interim order.

EDSIEC, however, insisted the election must hold. Officials of the commission said its legal team had already filed a motion on notice seeking to vacate the ex parte order.

“We are carrying out our constitutional responsibility. The legal process is being followed and the election cannot be stalled,” a senior officer revealed.

According to reports, the turnout was described as fair but the voters spoken to refused to give an on-record comment, yet many expressed their determination to see the process through.

An EDSIEC officer disclosed that the results would be announced at the polling units and not at the commission’s headquarters.

The clash between the court’s directive and the conduct of the polls has now raised questions about compliance with judicial orders and the limits of electoral authority in the state.