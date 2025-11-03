Edo APC chairmanship aspirant commends Governor Okpebholo’s Ikpoba Hill flyover project

An APC chairmanship aspirant for Ikpoba-Okha Local Government in Edo State, Hon. Ikponmwosa Clement Aitusi, has applauded Governor Monday Okpebholo for initiating the one-kilometre Ikpoba Hill flyover project.

Aitusi said the project would significantly improve traffic flow and urban development in Benin City.

He praised the governor’s early performance in office, noting: “The quality and pace of work are impressive. Edo is witnessing a first, and I believe more such projects should follow in Benin City to address the heavy traffic.”

He particularly hailed the governor’s adoption of reinforced concrete technology, stating: “Roads built with reinforced concrete last 50 to 100 years, saving scarce resources.”

Aitusi described the flyover as “a landmark intervention in easing urban traffic and modernising Edo’s transport system,” stressing that Ikpoba-Okha was fortunate to benefit first.

2027: Gov. Abdulrazaq meets Kwara APC stakeholders to strengthen party unity