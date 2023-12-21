Edo 2024: PDP stakeholders reject Obaseki’s zoning proposal

…party leadership call for concession

By Tunde Opalana

Demand by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), explore zoning option in ceding it’s governorship ticket ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the state has been rejected.

Efforts by the governor persuade a reconciliation team of the party to buy into his proposal was frustrated at a meeting held Wednesday night in Abuja.

The reconciliation meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and Edo State PDP Stakeholders was agreed upon at an earlier meeting on December 14, 2023.

The meeting which took place at the Bauchi State Lodge in Asokoro under the chairmanship of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, had in attendance ; Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, PDP National Vice Chairman, South, Chief Dan Orbih, Chief Tom Ikimi, Prince Austin Eweka, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, Distinguished Senator Roland Steven Owie, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, Edo State State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Maria Edeko, Pascal Ogbome and Kenneth Asekomhe.

A source at the closed door meeting said the meeting provided everyone the opportunity to speak frankly and the general view by virtually all the speakers, apart from Ikimi and Uzamere was that Obaseki did not well manage the party’s affairs in the state and that this has put PDP in a precarious situation ahead of next year’s gubernatorial poll.

Governor Obaseki was said to have made clear his opinion for a zoning arrangement by calling for a shift in power from Edo South to Edo Central.

He said he will not foist his opinion on the party but respect the supremacy of party decision in as much as he subscribed to the unity of the party.

Obaseki said “I can never forget what PDP did for me. I am prepared to do everything to mend the cracks in Edo PDP.”

Senator Ehigie Uzamere supported Obaseki’s quest on power shift, though there was the insinuation that he had allegedly negotiated a deal with Obaseki to have his son run with Mr Asue Ighodalo as running-mate.

He traced the genesis of PDP crisis in Edo State to 2007 when the late Chief Tony Anenih group refused to allow then Governor Lucky Igbinedion to have a hand in producing his successor.

Uzamere pointed to Oghiadomhe who was present at the meeting, as the person who convinced them President Goodluck Jonathan to support Oshiomhole to have a second term as governor.

He concluded his presentation by insisting that Obaseki must have a say on who succeeds him, and threatened that, he will “do anti- party” if PDP does otherwise.

Uzamere also insisted that NWC must sit down to zone the position, because Edo South has done eight years “so it must be zoned.”

Like Uzamere, Bishop Okosun said “the Governor must have a say in who succeeds him. If two of them agree then PDP will win.”

In his presentation, Senator Rowland Owie told the gathering how Obaseki allegedly mismanaged the PDP opportunity in Edo State.

Distinguished Senator Owie said “Obaseki came and took everything. The old PDP is totally left out of everything including Elections. Even Local Government Election he took everything.

“Let old PDP bring the next Governor. If you like use gold to tar road, if your party members are unhappy you have failed.

“How can you again take Governorship. He has done his own. Let him go. He has worked but not in touch with the people.

“How can there be peace with all these? No Justice no peace.”

Also rejecting Obaseki’s attempt to have input in the selection.orocess, Kenneth Asekomhe said “we took everything. That’s when the problem started. Let Legacy old PDP produce the next governor in conjunction with Obaseki.”

Another stakeholder, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe said “It is regretful that Obaseki did not manage the victory well. We have gotten to junction of bringing Obaseki and Dan together.

“Dan and Obaseki should come together to give us an agreeable candidate. There shouldn’t be any hardline position by anyone.

“Obaseki and Dan must put this into consideration. We cannot afford to be divided.”

Pleading for peaceful resolution of the crisis in the interest of the party, Chief Tom Ikimi said “we have to make whatever sacrifices to retain PDP in government in Edo. We should be open minded to settlement. Dan please after reconciling with Obaseki come and reconcile with me.”

Edo State Deputy Speaker Maria Edeko said “Let us put our differences behind us and come together.”

But calling for a proper address of the issue at hand, Chief Dan Orbih said “we cannot sweep the issues that brought us here under the carpet. It is normal for a governor to produce a successor but it is not compulsory.

“The governor must have an open mind. I have an open mind. Both of us must agree on the solution. Otherwise I am not part of it. Nobody can say that the Governor must produce his successor.”

Calling for a proper handling of the matter, chairman PDP Governors Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed while closing the meeting thanks everyone for their openness.

He said “the issues are multidimensional. It was Obaseki who asked for this meeting. I made a mistake, what I wanted to say is that, every Governor desires to have his successor. I didn’t say he must produce his successor.

“What we have said is that there must be a marriage between both of you to choose the next governor for the party.

“We need a meeting between Dan and Obaseki and the National Chairman and myself.

“Two of you must agree on the template for picking the next governor. We will set the date for the meeting.There must be concessions.”

Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun also said “there is need for peace in Edo.”