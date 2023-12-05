Edo 2024 PDP Primaries: Philip Shaibu is the man to Beat

In the upcoming 2024 governorship election in Edo State, one candidate stands out as the frontrunner and the man to beat – Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

As the Deputy Governor of Edo State and an aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Shaibu has proven himself to be a capable and dedicated leader, who is ready to take Edo State to greater heights.

Shaibu’s speech, delivered with passion and conviction, outlines his vision for Edo State and highlights his achievements in the past seven years as Deputy Governor. He emphasizes the need for a more inclusive government, one that understands and addresses the pains and wishes of the average Edolite. Shaibu embodies the Edo Spirit and is determined to transform the state for the better.

Throughout his political career, Shaibu has demonstrated his commitment to serving the people of Edo State. He has been involved in key initiatives, such as managing the impact of the Lagdo dam flooding, leading the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, rescuing kidnapped citizens, and implementing innovative ideas to boost the state’s revenue.

As a legislator, Shaibu has delivered numerous projects, both at the state and federal levels, earning him the nickname “Mr Constituency Project.” He has fought tirelessly for the rights and well-being of the people, overcoming challenges and celebrating victories along the way.

Shaibu’s agenda for the upcoming election is built upon five core pillars that are vital to the progress and prosperity of Edo State. These pillars include infrastructure development and economic diversification, education, skill development, job creation, healthcare system and social welfare, agriculture, rural development, and poverty alleviation, as well as security, environmental sustainability, and transparent governance.

These pillars reflect the values and priorities of the people of Edo State and demonstrate Shaibu’s commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive future for all. His agenda focuses on creating opportunities for economic growth, revitalizing the education system, ensuring accessible healthcare, empowering farmers, promoting sustainable practices, and strengthening security measures.

Shaibu’s call to unite under the banner of progress and development is a powerful message. He urges the people of Edo State to rise above partisanship and sentiments, and come together to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.

Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu is the clear choice for the PDP in the primaries held in February 2024. His track record, dedication to service, and visionary agenda make him the man to beat. With the support of the people, Shaibu can reignite the Edo Spirit and transform the state for the better.

By giving him the ticket of the party, the PDP and her teeming members are assured of retaining power in Osadebay house come November 2024, as Comrade Shaibu is poised to bring the needed dividends of democracy that the state has been yearning for in the past seven years.

Comrade Erasmus Ikhide

Writes from Akoko-Edo