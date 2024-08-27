Edo 2024: Oba Of Benin commends PRP for fielding female candidate

By Titus Akhigbe

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has commended the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) for fielding a female candidate ahead of the September 21st Edo governorship elections.

He made the commendation when the party paid him a courtesy visit, where he said he believes that women must be recognized at all times.

According to him “People’s Redemption Party, I thank you on behalf of our chiefs and the members of the Royal family present .We welcome you and members of your entourage.

“We prayed to God Almighty and our ancestors for good health, long life, strength and for wisdom to carry on our responsibility.

“I am not sure I have seen any female gubernatorial candidate. Are you aware of any one, no. This is the only female gubernatorial candidate I have seen.

” I thank you very much for coming to the palace to introduce yourself. A female in our society that is so patrimonial. In a male society that you dare and you come out that you want to contest as the flag bearer of your party and they willingly choose you among all the men there.

“There are so many women there, and you have come out to be the flag bearer of the party. So I commend the party for deeming fit to pick you as their flag bearer recognising the strength of a woman.

“I always believed that women must be recognise as important, not just kick to the background like the kitchen. Without women what will the men do. You can’t do and live without women.

“It is refreshing that a female is the gubernatorial candidate of the party. We hope that this campaign process your presence will bring joy into the whole process. We thank you for bringing refreshing atmosphere into the campaign,” Oba of Benin added.

Giving the reason why she came to see the monarch with her entourage, the governorship candidate of PRP, Ndidi Patience Key, said she is in the palace to request for the Royal prayers and blessings.

She said she is running for governorship position because of the retrogression, hunger and suffering in the state and stressed that her focus is to work with the palace to move the state forward if elected.

The PRP candidate asserted that if she wins as the governor of Edo state, she is going to focus on three agenda, which she said are human capital development, diversification of the economy and transforming our environments.

She disclosed that Edo state is a wonderful and a great state and thanked the Oba for the good things he has been doing since he ascended the throne.

On her mission if she wins the election, she said “If you look at roads, schools and hospitals’ infrastructure, we are nowhere. A lot of things are on paper but tangible and productivity ,we don’t see it. So we need good environment that would make business work for our people.

” Human beings are very important to us, even to God. We need to create skills for our youths, women and men to make them reliance,” she posited.