Edo 2024: I will support whoever PDP supports – Obaseki

By Tunde Opalana

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is confronted with the choice of it’s flag bearer for the September 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki said he is ready to support whoever emerges at the party’s primary election next year.

Governor Obaseki gave the indication that he will not work against his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, should he have the mandate of the party.

He spoke to journalists after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party met with Edo PDP stakeholders Thursday at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

Governor Obaseki, his deputy, Shaibu and about 15 governorship aspirants, Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman (South South) attended the meeting chaired by Ambassador Ilya Damagum, acting National Chairman .

Gov. Obaseki denied any rift between him and his deputy saying “there is absolutely no issue between me and my deputy and he is here. He wants to contest and we are not asking him to drop his ambition. He is a free born of Edo State and he can contest.”

When asked if he will you support Shaibu to succeed him, the governor simply said “I will support whoever the party supports.”

Acting National Chairman, Damagum also dismissed disunity in Edo PDP.

He said ” we have agreed to work together as one family and we will go further to break the meeting into smaller committees so that at the end of the day, we will come out with a better solution. But in conclusion, Edo now is one family.

Responding to the question on whether he was insinuating that the issues between the governor and his deputy has been resolved, Damagum said “we are talking about election here and you are talking about issue between the governor and his deputy. There was no issue.”

One of the aspirants, Asue Ighodalo who is believed to be enjoying the support of Governor Obaseki told journalists that

the meeting was very fruitful and fantastic because it was a family meeting.

He said his message to Edo PDP is that of unity and for the people to continue to live in love.

“The PDP is set to win the next election in the state by the grace of God Almighty. The leadership of the party all spoke well and they spoke in line of unity for the party. We are all very happy coming out of that meeting.

He urged the people to continue to support PDP for continuous great governance for Edo State, continuous good governance, a unified and strong party in the state.

On his chances of getting the ticket of the party, he said “that is in God Almighty’s hands. What we are most concerned about now is the unity of the party. I don’t think that anybody is directly thinking about that issue now.

“It is fundamental that the party stays united and that the party stays strong. That is what we are all focusing on, that is what everybody that attending the meeting is focusing on.”

At the meeting were Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, other NWC members.

Other stakeholders at the meeting include a member of PDP BoT, Chief Tom Ikimi, former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, an aspirant, Chief Osaro Onaiwu, and Phillip Ojezua, one of the aspirants.