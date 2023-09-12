Edo 2024: Group rallies support for Imasuagbon

…wants replication of his giant strides in education

By Titus Akhigbe

A Socio-Political group under the aegis of Pathfinder 4 United Edo, has called on the people of the state to rally together and support the aspiration of Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon to govern Edo state for the development and growth of educational sector of the state.

The group’s convener, Dr Paul Osahon, said that the need to solicit support for Imansuangbon becomes necessary because education remains the catalyst needed to develop other sectors.

He said being a key player in the sector, Imansuangbon remained the best person to help accelerate and develop the dwindling fortune of education in Edo state.

Osahon bemoaned that the present state of education was not only embarrassing to the people, but that present state government has failed to address the fundamental problem of the sector.

According to him, “It’s sad that the present government in the state has consistently come out with a position that is not in reality of what is on ground in terms of development of education.

“For us, EdoBEST is just a gimmick. What is best when most schools, primary and secondary lacked teaching staff, with dilapidated buildings without adequate equipment .

“In a nutshell, most school buildings in the state are basically not conducive for teaching and learning.

READ ALSO: ‘Nigerians would not eat good policies’ – NASU

“This is the reality on ground, and worst hit are the secondary schools where most communities across the state had to resort to self-help of employing and paying teachers themselves.

“I want our people to understand that with Imansuangbon, the present challenge in our educational system will be better addressed because he has ran a very successful school that is believed to be among the best in Abuja presently.

“Like the say, education is the bedrock of any well-meaning nation, or society and should be pursued with all vigor and sense of seriousness towards stimulating growth and development.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com