Edo 2024: Ex-Speaker, others step down, endorse Obaseki’s anointed aspirant

By Titus Akhigbe

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency and leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Rt. Hon Marcus Onobun has stepped down from the race, declaring his total support for Dr. Asue Ighodalo, former Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc.

The endorsement joins the list of several other endorsements by other aspirants and groups for Ighodalo, who appears to be the most preferred for the party’s governorship ticket.

Two leading aspirants of the party, Friday Itulah and Hon. Kenneth Ahbulimen, had during the week, stepped down, declaring support for governor Godwin Obaseki’s anointed aspirant, citing patriotism and the interest of Esan and Edo people for their decisions.

The endorsement by Onobun was conveyed in a letter personally signed by him following his inability to attend the screening of aspirants of Esan extraction as a result of the funeral ceremony of his grandfather, Pa Iregbeyen Onobun.

According to him, his decision to step down and collapse his structure for Dr. Asue Ighodalo followed due consultation and in the Spirit of Sportsmanship and respect for leaders of Esan land.

Noting that Ighodalo was a credible, competent and qualified candidate, Onobun however pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the emergence of an Esan man as the next governor of Edo State

He said, “I have done consultation across the State, and in the Spirit of sportsmanship and respect for our leaders, I wish to suspend my Aspiration for Edo Governorship 2024 and support my brother, Barr. Asue Ighodalo.

“It is my desire to see an Esan man become Edo Governor in 2024. And I pledge my Commitment to take a front seat in this Struggle. God bless my leader and the Edo Central Special Committee.”